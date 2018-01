Former Alabama Football Star Julio Jones is getting into the car game right here in Tuscaloosa.

Jones, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons partnered with Carriage Automotive Group to purchase Carlock Kia and Mazda.

Tuesday the Dealerships will be called Julio Jones Kia and Julio Jones Mazda.

Jones will hold a News Conference Tuesday at 1:30 P.M. at the dealership on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa.