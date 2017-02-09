»»FORMER AL GOVERNOR DON SIEGELMAN BACK HOME FROM PRISON

Cheers and words of support greeted Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport.

Siegelman was released Wednesday morning from Federal Prison.

He was wearing blue jeans and a gray prison shirt with his identification numbers on it.

A crowd of almost 100 family and friends held signs reading, We Love Don and Welcome Home.

“It was incredibly exciting as you can tell there were a lot of people that were very excited, a lot of people have worked very hard for many years and we would have liked to have a different outcome but, we’re happy Governor Siegelman is home” says Chip Hill, Governor Siegelman’s Former Communications Director.

Media from across the state waited for the former Governor, full of questions but, Siegelman gave no answers.

“Thursday morning, he’ll be meeting with his Probation Officer, at that time he’ll be given new guidelines about what his new life will be like, what he will be allowed to do regarding media access access to friends all the restrictions that he will have to get use to” says Hill.