»»FOOTPRINTS IN THE CITY HONORS COMMUNITY LEADERS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

Members of the Tuscaloosa community were invited to come out and celebrate inspirational leaders that our city holds.

Kerri Ash, who was honored at Footprints in the City event Sunday evening, said she was inspired by her mom at a young age.

“I became a Girl Scout, she became a Girl Scout leader, I wanted to be involved with things at the church she became involved at the church,” Ash said.

Ash said it is important for our youth to find mentors and people who are positive role models.

“There are a lot of people doing a lot of things, some of it positive and some of it not so positive, if you have to follow any example and make sure it is a positive one,” said event chairman Barbara Cross.

Cross said she came up with the idea and took it to Facebook.

“It was actually a thought that has turned into a reality where were here to honor those icons in the city,” Cross said.

Cross said the main reason for the event is to honor members of the community and remind others the importance of positive influences.

“We have a lot of very positive movers and shakers here in Tuscaloosa and the biggest takeaway was that there are great things ahead of us,” Cross said.

Cross hopes this can be a yearly event that inspires others to get involved.