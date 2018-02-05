»»FOOTBALL FANS CELEBRATE SUPER BOWL IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Fans in Tuscaloosa celebrated Super Bowl LII in many different ways. Some pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles and some for the New England Patriots, however everyone was excited to gather with friends and family to watch.

Football fans Sydney Morales and Lacie Walton were excited about their food.

“We’ve got quite the spread,” Morales said. “We’ve got Rotel Dip, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Lemon Cupcakes, Puppy Chow Mix.”

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41 to 33.