»»FOOD TRUCKS, COMMUNITY GATHER AT TRUCKS BY THE TRACKS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jimmy Miller

Local food trucks gathered at Band of Brothers Brewing Co. in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 15 for Trucks by the Tracks. The event gave the community an opportunity to try a wide variety of food and drinks from area vendors.

A live band performed inside the brewery, creating a fun atmosphere for the attendees to enjoy their meals. Food truck owners say the event is just as much fun for them as it is for the public.

“Tuscaloosa is one of those towns where that it can feel like a small town that seems like it is busting out of its seams and if we don’t take the time to just stop and get to know each other and talk and gather then you just miss life together,” Jody Evans, co-owner of the Cosmic Corn, said.

Trucks by the Tracks allowed business owners and residents to meet and get to know one another. The friendly environment was ideal for relaxing and telling stories.

“To be able to just share stories you meet different people from all different walks of life and everyone’s got a story and you start conversating and you conversate over great food and you never know what might happen who you might meet,” Be Gone co-owner Jerold Poe said.

The brewing company plans to host more events like this in the future.