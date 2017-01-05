»»FOCUSING ON YOUR HEALTH IN THE NEW YEAR? HERE’S A FEW TIPS

If you’re like most people, there’s a good chance at least one of your New Year’s resolutions includes a goal of losing weight or being healthier.
But it takes more than a resolution to make the numbers on the scale go down.
Ron Wedgeworth from Strong, Inc. gym in Northport said it’s all about setting realistic goals and making good choices.
His top tips:
- Prepare and plan your meals. If you’ve got a plan for dinner, a trip through the drive-thru becomes a lot less likely.
- Get a health buddy. Accountability is key. You’re more likely to stick to a plan or hit the gym if there’s someone else going, too.
- Portion control. Most people eat far too much. The easiest way to cut back? Use smaller plates, and smaller portion sizes. Your closed fist is a good measure for portion sizing with most foods.