Matthew Torpe

WVUA web writer

Tuscaloosa seniors may soon be getting a new way to ride in style.

Focus on Senior Citizens of Tuscaloosa County says there is a big need for senior transportation, and the organization was approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation March 8 to buy two new vans with the Tuscaloosa County Commission matching the fund.

The new vans will replace older vans focus uses to take local seniors around Tuscaloosa County.