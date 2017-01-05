»»FLU SEASON IS UNDER WAY — AND GETTING WORSE

If you find yourself at home on the couch taking medicine for a bad case of the common gold, you’re far from alone.

Local emergency care clinics and emergency rooms said they’re all swamped with patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

DCH Health System’s Corporate Director of Marketing Communications Brad Fisher said Tuesday alone they saw dozens more patients than an average day. Flu numbers are higher than usual in our area so far this year, and Fisher said that’s a frightening prospect, because University of Alabama students aren’t even back in the mix yet.

“Some of these folks are coming from far away places bringing new germs to town,” he said. “And also a lot of the students live in closer surroundings, apartments with multiple roommates, sorority houses, dorms, which help spread germs around.”

Flu season generally lasts from October to May, with the strongest months being December through February.