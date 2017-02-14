»»FLU RATES SPIKE IN FEBRUARY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tyler Tucker

February is historically the most infectious month of flu season, and flu data from DCH Regional Medical Center suggests this year is no different.

Positive flu tests have increased over the past week, as is the total number of hospital visitors being tested for the flu. This marks the highest one-week increase of this flu season, and comes after a month of steady week-by-week increases in flu infections.

The colder, dryer weather and a tendency to remain indoors during flu season is thought to be responsible for the increase in flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that all persons older than of 6 months get a flu vaccine, which is available at most pharmacies for less than $30.