»»FLOWER SHOP RAISES MONEY FOR ARTS ‘N AUTISM

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe launched its annual Valentine’s Day program. Hearts on Fire for Arts ‘n Autism was developed by the nonprofit organization Arts ‘n Autism.

Valentine’s Day is the most popular holiday of the year to send flowers to loved ones. Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe is taking advantage of this by giving back to the community.

“We have volunteers who come in and deliver our flowers for Valentine’s Day,” said Sarah Morrison, owner of the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe. “Each order has a $10 delivery on it and we donate that money to Arts N’ Autism.”

Last year, a few businesses contributed to Hearts on Fire, and managed to raise $8,000 for the cause. This year over 40 different businesses throughout Tuscaloosa have teamed up and are poised to raise even more.

You can donate in the amount of $1, $5, $10 or $25.

“A lot of times a dollar doesn’t mean that much to you or me, but when you count everyone’s $1 or $5 together it makes a huge amount of money,” Morrison said. “It’s just amazing to see how the community wraps around events like this just to really bring all of it together so that we can raise money for Arts N’ Autism.”

Whether you’re planning on sending flowers this year or not, you can purchase a heart on fire for Arts N’ Autism this year anytime until Feb. 28 at Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe or several other locations throughout the city.