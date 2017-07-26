»»FLOODING IN VESTAVIA HILLS LEAVES BEHIND A MESS

Cleanup is underway in Vestavia Hills Wednesday Evening after a thunderstorm dumped nearly 5 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes.

A car submerged in the water before it came to stop by a tree in Vestavia Hills, about 5 miles south of Birmingham.

Multiple cars were swept into Patton Creek behind the Anthony’s Car Wash off Highway 31.

Down the road from this scene at the Vestavia Bowl, an area that often floods employees had to be rescued by boat across their flooded parking lot.

City Officials say there is extensive property damage.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries and no loss of life.

“I want to send my sympathies and express our cares and concerns for the individuals that lost property in this flooding situation and certainly the businesses that were affected” says Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry.

Curry says after the damage assessment, they city will help out in anyway to those affected.