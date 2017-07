A thunderstorm in Vestavia Hills dumped three to five inches of rain Wednesday afternoon in 30 minutes as it swept several cars into Patton Creek off Highway 31.

Several workers at the Vestavia Bowl had to be rescued by fire officials as their parking lot flooded as other areas like Vestavia Park Apartments also saw the flash flooding.

(Photo: Courtesy @ironcitydrones )