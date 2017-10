By WVUA 23 Web Writer Lane Griffith

Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Fitzpatrick was honored for his performance in Alabama’s 27-19 win at Texas A&M. He accounted for five tackles, including three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, a pass breakup and a fourth quarter interception on the goal line.

He also recovered a late Texas A&M onside kick attempt to seal the win.