»»FIRST WESLEYAN CHURCH HOSTING EASTERFEST APRIL 15

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jordan Ferguson

First Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual EasterFest from 10 a.m. to noon April 15 at Snow Hinton Park.

Each year features games, inflatables, a giant egg hunt, live music, a rock climbing wall, free food and more.

The event is its ninth year and organizers are expecting more than 4,000 people. There will be more than 27,000 eggs that will all be part of the largest Easter egg hunt in Tuscaloosa.

The egg hunt will begin at 10:30 am. Parental supervision is required.

First Wesleyan is dedicated to loving and serving the Tuscaloosa community providing opportunities for the community to come together and serve each other. This event takes over 350 volunteers from First Wesleyan.