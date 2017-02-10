»»FIRST UNITED METHODIST PACKING 285,000 MEALS FOR HAITI

First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa is taking its goal of helping the hungry seriously.

Hundreds of volunteers today were packing more than 285,000 meals bound for Haiti.

“We just wanted to hit a bigger goal than we ever have before,” said First United Methodist Administrative Coordinator Morgan Bruce. “We’ve never done this before, so it’s a super high goal, and I know we’re going to do it.”

Students from elementary schools to universities, the Rotary Club, sports teams and the Phoenix House are just a few of the many organizations helping First United’s dream become reality.

“Everyone’s having a great time,” said First United pastor Ken Dunivant. “It’s a fun yet meaningful — deeply meaningful — project about something bigger than us.”

Meals will be given to schools, child development centers, vocational training centers and orphanages across the country still reeling from a devastating earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew just last year.

“There’s starving kids that need this food and we want to help,” Bruce said. “Because we’re here and we’re able.”

Every meal pack has a shelf life of two years and contains enough to feed a family of six.

Volunteers will continue packing meals at First United until 5 p.m. Saturday.