»»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa is asking for help so they can bring more than a quarter million meals to Haiti.

The church is looking for 1,200 volunteers so they can reach their goal of packing an entire shipping crate with 285,000 meals.

It’s part of their annual Global Impact Celebration: a week of events honoring missionary work around the world.

“There’s so many needs around the world,” said church administrator Gina Johnson. “And hunger is one of the greatest needs. We don’t understand hunger in Tuscaloosa, really, because most of us have a place that we can eat. Haiti is a different situation.”

Church organizers say volunteers are needed Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.

