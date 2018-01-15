»»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH CELEBRATES BICENTENNIAL WITH SPECIAL SERVICES

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Sunday morning most churches in Tuscaloosa worshiped in traditional buildings, but First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa took their worship to the taverns.

To celebrate their bicentennial, they channeled the ways of their founder Ebenezer Hearn. “In 1818 a Methodist preacher by the name of Ebenezer Hearn rode into town and at Halbert’s Tavern preached the very first Methodist sermon” said Senior Pastor, Ken Dunivant.

Church member Sam Whitmer acted out the part of Hearn and rode up on horseback. “Were trying to do what they did back in the old days by traveling from tavern to tavern” Whitmer said.

They held four different services at four different “taverns” in Tuscaloosa. Each service had over 200 attendees.

Wilhagan’s | 9 a.m. with Rev. Jesse Tosten, Stephen Stroud and the Bridge Band

| 9 a.m. with Rev. Jesse Tosten, Stephen Stroud and the Bridge Band Wheelhouse Sports Pub | 10 a.m. with Bishop Debra Wallace-Pagett, Dr. Ken Dunivant and Jazz Worship with Tom Wolfe

| 10 a.m. with Bishop Debra Wallace-Pagett, Dr. Ken Dunivant and Jazz Worship with Tom Wolfe Innisfree Irish Pub | 11 a.m. with Cooper Shattuck, Rev. Dan Kilgore and Acoustic Worship

| 11 a.m. with Cooper Shattuck, Rev. Dan Kilgore and Acoustic Worship Rounders | 12 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wilson, Rev. Randy Allen and the Chancel Choir

They will be back in their usual building at Tuscaloosa AL, 35401 for worship next Sunday.