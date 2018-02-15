»»FIRST UNITED METHODIST CELEBRATES 200 YEARS

First United Methodist Church celebrated 200 years of bringing people together on Ash Wednesday. The church invited 43 Methodist churches all over the Tuscaloosa area to the event.

“We’re celebrating the 200 year celebration of the Methodist church, especially here in Tuscaloosa,” said Oscar Massey, who led the congregation in prayer during the service. “Several churches came out of this church, First Methodist Church, here in Tuscaloosa, and several of the African-American churches came from this church from former slaves from 1800 to 1870, so we are just celebrating that.”

The service was a joint service with Saint Peter A.M.E. Zion Church. Their pastor, Reverend Doctor Jeffery L. Cammon preached and music was provided by the Hunter Chapel A.M.E. Zion and First United Methodist Church choirs.

“What sparked this celebration was that because the church that came out of this church, they thought it would be a good thing or an honorable thing to do, to have all the Methodist churches come together,” said Massey.