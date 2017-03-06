»»FIRST AFRICAN-AMERICAN WOMAN IN SPACE SPEAKS AT ALABAMA CAMPUS

The University of Alabama’s Women in STEM initiative hosted their fifth annual symposium, “Empowering You: The Future of WISE” on Saturday, March 4, at the Bryant Conference Center.

The symposium was free and offered a chance for industry members, researchers and academics to share and learn how to build career and leadership developmental skills for college women.

“Some of my takeaways would be that we’re got to do something,” said attendee Rosemary Robinson. “We can all give back and it’s one thing to be at the table and present but then to go out and, from the table, take things into the community and make change in our global community” she goes on to say.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, who happens to be from Decatur. Jemison is now an entrepreneur and science education advocate.