»»FIRST 100 DAYS: IVEY CELEBRATES NEW LAWS, EMPLOYMENT VICTORIES

A lot can happen in 100 days, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is proof of that.

Ivey was inaugurated April 10, the same day former Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges for misusing campaign finances and resigned from office.

So far, Ivey’s made it clear that her first priorities were to steady the ship and improve Alabama’s image. Some of her cleanup has included doing away with many Bentley hires, offices and task forces set up by the former governor.

Today, she said she believes she’s been successful.

Ivey has make some major legislative moves, too. Her first push was the Alabama Jobs Act, which makes it easier to attract businesses to Alabama. Ivey also signed a bill into law giving juries the final say in imposing the death penalty, and then signed House Bill 24, allowing faith-based adoption agencies the ability to refuse placement of children into households over religious beliefs.

Of all her successes, however, Ivey said there’s one that stands out.

“I am proud to be governor at a time when more Alabamians are employed than any other time in our state’s history in the last 10 years,” she said. “We’ve just got to find ways to get the other hundred thousand people employed, but we’re on the right track, and we’ll keep breaking it.”