»»FIREHOUSE SUBS AWARDS OVER $176,000 TO 8 LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ethan Nall

Tuscaloosa, Ala., Mar. 7 – Through three regional donation events, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will grant life-saving equipment to eight local first-responder organizations involved in fire safety and rescue. Over $176,000 has been raised towards the equipment and will be distributed Tuesday and Wednesday to the local organizations.

Tuesday will be reserved for awarding the following departments of Homewood: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service, Morris Fire Department, Leeds Fire & Rescue and Mount Olive Fire Rescue District. The event will be held at 2:30 p.m.

There will be two events on Wednesday honoring the departments of both Alabaster and Tuscaloosa. For the city of Alabaster, the Alabaster Fire Department and North Shelby Fire District will be awarded, and Tuscaloosa will host an awarding for the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at Firehouse Subs restaurant at 1130 University Blvd.

The organizations of Tuscaloosa will be receiving $44,065 in life-saving equipment. The donations will be split with $19,996 in smoke alarms going to the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service and with $24,069 in extrication equipment for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Tuscaloosa County’s 10-year-old smoke alarm education program “Get Alarmed, Tuscaloosa” will be largely benefited by this award in order to help keep the city’s residents safe.

“We want to be sure [fire safety organizations]have the best tools and training to protect and save lives,” said Executive Director of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Robin Peters.

In 2005 following the destruction of Hurricane Katrina, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation began to provide food and services to survivors of the disaster. The Co-Founders of the organization, Chris Sorenson and Robin Sorenson, saw an opportunity to help communities in a greater degree by funding public safety services to first responders in the United States. The organization has spread to 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. To date the nonprofit organization has raised over $24 million to fire rescue and safety groups with more than $1.4 million in Alabama alone.

For more information and opportunities to donate to the cause, visit the Firehouse Subs Safety Public Safety Foundation’s official website or any Firehouse Subs restaurant.