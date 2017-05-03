»»FIREFIGHTER WALKS FROM NORTHPORT TO BIRMINGHAM IN ANGEL EATON’S MEMORY

One Northport firefighter went above and beyond the call of duty over the weekend, helping the family of an Angel who couldn’t be saved.

Manuel Jimenez walked all 62 miles between Northport and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to help children with cancer as well as raising money for a headstone for Angel Eaton, an 18-year-old Hillcrest High School graduate who died of Ewing’s sarcoma on Sept. 18, 2016.

“I just didn’t want Angel’s name to be forgotten,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said he learned about Angel’s story on Facebook, and immediately wanted to help. His walk raised $4,200. Of that, 30 percent goes to Angel’s family, and 70 percent goes to Children’s Hospital.

The walk started around 6:20 p.m. Friday and finished around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. And Jimenez wasn’t walking in a T-short and shorts, either: He wore his firefighter’s helmet, coat and pants the whole way.

But the extra 40 pounds and nearly 24-hour walk is a burden he said he’s looking forward to bearing again next year.

“There’s a lot of people who, after the whole walk and everything, contacted me on Facebook saying they want to do it next year,” he said. “So it’s looking like we’ll have a bigger group next year.”