»»FIREFIGHTER DONATES MORE THAN $3,000 TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

A Northport firefighter who walked from Northport to Birmingham to raise money for Children’s Hospital and Angel’s hope presented the funds to those organizations Wednesday.

Manuel Jimenez delivered a check for more than $3,000 to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, and more than $1,500 for Angel’s Hope

The idea for his walk took shape after he discovered the story of Angel Eaton, an 18-year-old Hillcrest High School graduate who died of Ewing’s sarcoma on Sept. 18, 2016.

Jimenez said his was was daunting, but more than worth it.

“When I first saw the hospital, it was an amazing view, but when I saw Kim (Eaton), Angel’s mom, in the street it just hit me. It got really emotional for me,” Jimenez said.