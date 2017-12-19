»»FINANCE COMMITTEE APPROVED 2 NEW BUS ROUTES IN TUSCALOOSA

During Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council Finance Committee Meeting, the committee voted to pay the City’s portion for t two new bus routes.

A Skyland Area Route and a Downtown Shuttle.

It will cost the City about $65,000 for the Skyland Area Route.

The remainder of the $353,000 will come from grant money.

The City will have to purchase one bus and a van, which is required for any bus route.

The van would be used for people with weekly doctor visits and so on.

The Transit Authority and the City will look at the current routes and adjust it to make it work.

The buses will be delivered in September and expected to be in operations in October.

“I think its going to be something that’s going to be very beneficial. Its something that’s going to be a true asset for the City. We have individuals need to get to Walmart want to get to Thrift stores and different things like that. So, hopefully now we’ll be able to address those needs” says district 7, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry.

There will be a number of Public Hearings.

The Finance Committee will discuss it again January 9th.