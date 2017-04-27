»»FINALLY HOME: 6 YEARS AFTER TORNADO, RESIDENT BACK IN OLD NEIGHBORHOOD

One Tuscaloosa resident is finally back in her old neighborhood, six years after the April 27, 2011, tornado destroyed nearly everything she owned.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Allison Hendrix has a place to call her own again. After Hendrix worked with volunteers building her home, today is finally move-in day.

Hendrix was joined by family and friends welcoming her back to the community she always considered home.

“I knew that this is where I wanted to come back to,” she said. “The neighbors, the neighborhood, all of that makes a difference in where you go back to and how you’re treated.”

Since the April 27, 2011, tornado, Habitat for Humanity has built 65 homes for families in West Alabama.

Habitat Director Ellen Potts said houses 66 and 67 are already in the works.