»»FIFTH ANNUAL TUSCALOOSA HALF MARATHON BENEFITS COMMUNITY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

The fifth annual Tuscaloosa Half Marathon was held on Saturday at the RiverWalk to benefit local charities.

For five years, funds from the race have contributed to several local charities, specifically Arts ‘N Autism.

“We love our association with Tuscaloosa, especially with the half marathon. This a key part of our program,” said Patricia Thomas, program director of Arts ‘N Autism.

The Tuscaloosa Half Marathon has donated more than $175,000 to local organizations in the past four years.

Along with helping charities, the annual race is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and showcasing the city’s recovery since the April 27, 2011, tornado.

“It was really nice, the weather was perfect. The course was a bit hilly, but still absolutely beautiful,” Kristie Flenord, race participant.

After the 13-mile run, participants were greeted with Jim & Nick’s BBQ, post-race massages and inflatables for kids.