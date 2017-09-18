»»FIERY CRASH KILLS HALE COUNTY TEEN, INJURES OTHER

FROM ALEA – A single-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 16, claimed one life and injured another. An unidentified passenger was killed when a 1998 Ford Taurus left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. Identification of the passenger is pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the fire. The driver, a fifteen-year-old juvenile, was ejected and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Neither were using seat belts. The crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. on Hale County 30 approximately three miles southeast of Sawyerville. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Greensboro Middle School officials have identified the deceased victim as 14-year-old Ra’hQwon Davis and the surviving victim as 15-year-old Ja’Heem Davis. They told WVUA 23 the two are brothers. The eldest, a student at Greensboro High School and the younger was a student at Greensboro Middle School.

Greensboro Middle School Principal Anthony Sanders told WVUA 23 Ra’hQuan was a member of the Junior Raiders football team. He played his last game just two days before his death.

Ja’Heem is still recovering at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.