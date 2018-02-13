»»FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Brooke Soares

For the month of February, Tuscaloosa County School administrators are putting their career tech programs in the spotlight for Career Technical Education month.

“Every Career Tech Program has a student organization where they learn leadership skills and essential skills like coming to work on time and being part of a team and working with others,” said Dennis Duncan, director of career and technical education for Tuscaloosa. “We believe career tech gives them a great head start on future employment.”

The Tuscaloosa County School Board is pleased with their program’s performance. They said they believe that the 50 percent of county high school students currently enrolled in career tech education courses will promote a big break-through for the program.

A ceremony for the Northport Career and Technical Education Annex will be held on Feb. 20 followed by a ribbon cutting at the Brookwood Logistics Center which will open on Feb. 22.