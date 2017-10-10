»»FBI NOTIFIED IN VANDALISM OF BOBBY MILLER CENTER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Westmoreland

Tuscaloosa County authorities are involving the FBI after the Bobby Miller Center was vandalized with graffiti over the weekend.

Becky Booker with the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority said the graffiti was discovered early Saturday morning when park rangers went to the Miller Center to unlock the gates for the day. Areas affected include the concession stands behind the center, along with several light posts and other small installations.

PARA isn’t a stranger to graffiti, Booker said, but it doesn’t happen often. All the PARA parks feature gates and are closed by about 10 p.m. every night.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said that odds are, the destruction was caused by juveniles, but some of the content could be considered a hate crime. Because of that potential, Abernathy said he’s notified the FBI.

“Whenever we get involved with any type of case that could lead or has the potential to lead to some type of hate crime, we will contact (the FBI) and bring them in to see if it’s something they’re interested in prosecuting or investigating,” Abernathy said.

Booker said there are cameras at the parks, but they were not operating when the incident happened.

“We like to keep our parks neat and clean, and vandalism and graffiti interfere with that,” said Booker. As of Monday, the graffiti has been painted over.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8672 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.