»»FAYETTE’S PISGAH CHAPEL TAKES THANKSGIVING MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED

It’s the season of giving, and for some people Thanksgiving tops Christmas as their favorite holiday.

Instead of the rush and pressure of gift-giving, it’s a time for family, friends and being thankful.

But there are plenty of folks who reach out to others before they spend time with their own families, sharing good food and good tidings over the Thanksgiving season.

Members of Pisgah Chapel in Fayette spent their day preparing all kinds of Thanksgiving staples — turkey and dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and, of course, pecan pie — to give to those in their community who otherwise might not be having a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Church members of all ages packed up to-go plates, then packed themselves into vehicles to go drop off their surprise deliveries.

WVUA 23’s Chelsea Barton tagged along and spoke with one woman who was tickled pink to get this blessing.

“It’s been great because I haven’t been able to go get groceries for awhile or cook, so they’ve been waiting on me,” said Ava Morgan Estes. “So this is just another thing they’ve done, and I appreciate it so much.”

Volunteers delivered more than 25 plates to people in the Fayette community today.