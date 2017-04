A man from Tuscaloosa was killed this morning in a Fayette County crash.

The sing-vehicle wreck happened around 7:05 a.m. on Alabama Highway 13 near mile marker 244, about 15 miles east of Winfield.

Orozco Vilada Constantino, 37, was killed when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned. Constantino was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, where he later died.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.