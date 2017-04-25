»»FAUCETT-VESTAVIA ELEMENTARY CELEBRATES LIGHTHOUSE SCHOOL STATUS

Faucett-Vestavia Elementary School celebrated this afternoon after reaching a goal they’ve been working toward for years.

They’re now one of the only 289 Lighthouse Schools worldwide. Those schools feature exceptional leadership models and are measured by seven key initiatives focused on engaging students, staff, parents and the community.

And what’s a celebration without cake? Two-time “Cake Wars” champions Jeff and Kathleen Taylor of Oxford, Mississippi, presented students with a lighthouse cake in congratulations for their hard work.