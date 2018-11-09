»»FATHER-SON DUO READY TO SERVE STATE LEGISLATURE

For the first time in Alabama history, the state’s legislature will have a father and his son serving at the same time.

State Sen. Gerald Allen was re-elected for his seventh term, and his son Wes Allen was just elected for his first term in the Alabama House of Representatives’s District 89 seat.

Both Allens said they have ambitious goals this term, and they’re ready for the challenges of government.

“One of the things I’m gonna focus on a lot is how can we cut red tape and cut government bureaucracies so we can free up the entrepreneurial spirit of the small-business owners in our district, making sure public education is properly funded,” Wes Allen said.