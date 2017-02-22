»»FATHER AND SON KILLED IN HEAD-ON COLLISION WITH EACH OTHER

A father and son were killed in a head-on collision when they ran into each other in Fayette County over the weekend.

Alabama State Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 50-year old Jeffrey Morris Brasher and 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher. Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck while his son Austin Brasher was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck.

According to the Alabama Highway Patrol, neither Jeffrey nor Austin were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Jeffrey Brasher died at the scene and Austin Brasher died a few hours later after being rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The father and son both lived in Bankston, Alabama.

Troopers say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday on Fayette County 49, about a mile west of Winfield.