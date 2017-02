A father and son are killed in car crash.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning on Fayette County Road 49, just one mile West of Winfield.

Alabama State Troopers say 50 year old Jeffrey Brasher collided with his 22 year old son Austin Brasher.

According to Troopers, neither were wearing a seat belt.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.