»»MORNING HOUSE FIRE TURNS FATAL IN HOLT

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is investigating after a fatal house fire in Holt this morning.

Authorities were called to the scene this morning around 6:15 and removed a 66-year-old man from the fire. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The fire started in a house near the intersection of Crescent Ridge Road and Johnny Shines Road.

A member of the man’s family identified him as Jerry Lee Moore. That relative said the fire started in the kitchen area, and Moore was found in a bedroom. Fire investigators are working on determining the origin of the fire, but said at the moment the fire appears accidental.

