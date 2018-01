A 17-year-old Gordo teen lost her life Thursday evening after a single-car wreck on Alabama Highway 17, near mile marker 216 in Pickens County.

The teen was driving around 10 p.m. when her car left the road and hit a tree. She was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, where she died a short time later.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.