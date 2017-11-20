»»FASHION FOR LIFE EVENT RAISES MONEY FOR BREAST CANCER RESEARCH

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

Fourteen student designers from the University of Alabama presented their fashion collections to their friends and families at the 2017 Fashion for Life event.

The fashion show is held every year to give design students the chance to showcase their final collections they have worked on all semester.

“It was amazing,” said Effie Guenther, one of the student designers. “It was just an entire semester’s of hard work and to see it all come together in the final show is really great.”

The showcase was also held to raise money for metastatic breast cancer support and awareness. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to research efforts, a cause that is very near and dear to one of the designer’s hearts.

“My mom is going through it currently right now and has been dealing with it for three years, and there really is no cure,” said Madison Quattlebaum, a student designer. “It’s something that someone that is diagnosed with it has to kind of deal with it for the rest of their life. So she’s doing chemo like every three weeks. It would be really awesome in the future to see people not have to deal with that and not have to struggle through that.”

Quattlebaum wasn’t the only designer with a personal connection to this cause.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer so it was really awesome to be able to support a charity that kind of meant something to me as well,” said Emily Heath, one of the student designers.