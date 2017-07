A tragic story out of Coker when a 40 year old man is killed while working to remove a tree limb

Jared Waits was on a tractor when he was struck by a tree limb while on a farm off Nubbin Road.

Waits was using equipment to remove a limb and the limb snapped back striking him.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.