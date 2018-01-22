»»FANS TRAVEL FROM ACROSS COUNTRY TO WATCH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Elizabeth Elkin

The national championship parade brought fans from near and far to celebrate the tide. Some people drove hours just to take part in the festivities. Fan Sidnie Boswell drove two and a half hours from Montgomery.

“I’ve been an Alabama fan since I was born,” Boswell said. “I love Alabama. it just brings joy.”

It’s important to Boswell to be in Tuscaloosa with her family, enjoying the sport they love.

“It’s extra special knowing that they go for the same team as I do, so it’s more fun when I cheer for Alabama,” she said.

Alabama football is personal for Boswell. She feels like she’s part of the team.

Fan Alicia McGhee drove four and a half hours to be in Tuscaloosa for the parade.

“Well we’ve never been to a championship parade, so I mean come on, this is a once in a lifetime thing,” McGhee said.

Originally from Florida, she was a Gators fan until her fiance converted her two years ago. Why convert? Because of the players.

“They have heart,” she said. “Honest to god, they play with everything they have, and I love it.”

Twins Derrick Kinley and Justin Kinley drove five and a half hours from Florida to be able to be part of the action. Though only 10 years old, they said they’ve been Alabama fans for a long time. they were excited to be in Tuscaloosa with their family.

Though the fans traveled from many different places to be here, they all said the same parting phrase: roll tide.