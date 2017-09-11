»»FANS CELEBRATE THE CRIMSON TIDE HOME OPENER

By: Madison MacLean

Paul Bear Bryant once said “Winning isn’t everything, but it beats anything that comes in second.” That holds true for Alabama football, and it’s fans are no exception. The home opener against Fresno State brought fans of all ages to Tuscaloosa, and they didn’t hold back.

Fans were confident that their team would pull out a big win over the Bulldogs. “It’s going to be close to a blowout. Probably about four touchdowns,” said fan Quintin Brown.

The Crimson Tide under Nick Saban has a perfect record in home openers, winning 11 in a row.