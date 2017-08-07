»»FANS CATCH A PREVIEW OF THE CRIMSON TIDE SATURDAY

The University of Alabama kicked off Fan Day and open practice Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans from across the country make the pilgrimage to Tuscaloosa for a preview of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming talent.

University of Alabama Fan Joseph Dew said he’s been waiting for a week to see the Tide.

“This shows that I’m the first guy in line so, I’ve been the first guy for the past two years,” Dew said. “The first time I started coming was in 2010. It gets greater every year.”

Alabama fan Tommy Graham said he loves being around Tide fans.

The first Alabama game is Sept. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Florida State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.