FAN DAY PRIMER: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

University of Alabama fans are gearing up for the Crimson Tide’s annual Fan Day on Saturday.

The annual open practice is being held in Bryant-Denny Stadium from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fans may enter the stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. through gates 9 and 19, and can sit on the west side of the lower bowl.

Players and coaches will be available for autographs on the field beginning at 4:45 p.m. If you’re interested in autographs, the first 150 fans in line at 1 p.m. at Gate 25 will receive a numbered, color-coded wristband for early entrance into the post-practice autograph session. Fans with wristbands can go to Gate 25 at 4 p.m. to line up for the autograph session.

Fans are limited to one item per person for autographs, and no posed photos are allowed.

For more information, visit rolltide.com.

