»»FAMILY’S HALLOWEEN TRADITION HELPING CANCER PATIENTS

The Lee family in Cottondale has a special Halloween tradition that is all about helping others.

Zach Lee, a business student at UA, came up with the idea for the “Machete Trail” three years ago. The trail is about a fifteen minute walk through the woods where you’re getting spooked the whole time.

Over the past three years, the trail has raised around fifteen hundred dollars to benefit all types of cancer patients and research. All of the money raised goes directly to the DCH Foundation and benefits patients right here in Tuscaloosa.

The trail will be open this weekend, next weekend, and Halloween night. For more details on times and directions, go to machetetrail.wixsite.com/machetetrail.