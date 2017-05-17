»»FAMILY SPEAKS AFTER COLD CASE SOLVED IN GREENE COUNTY

Donovan Johnson escaped from the old Greene County Jail in 1998.

He was arrested for allegedly shooting four people, killing then 29 year old Ollie Carpenter and injuring three others back in 1996.

He was charged with Murder, Three Counts Of Attempted Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.

Johnson escaped before the start of his Pretrial.

The family of Ollie Carpenter is still waiting for Donovan Johnson to be tried for Carpenter’s Murder.

Greene County District Attorney Greg Griggers says Eric Edwards was also involved in the shootings.

Edwards has served his time in jail for the crime.

May 12th, Johnson was captured in Chicago using the name Phillip Thomas.

“Its bad because I feel like if he had any type of Jesus in him, he should have turned himself in. I don’t understand how could he live this long and know he had done wrong” says Peggy Carpenter, family of Ollie Carpenter.

Johnson is also facing Escape Charges.

His first court appearance is June 1st.