»»FAMILY RAISES FUNDS FOR ALBERT MAN KILLED

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Shelia O’Connor

An Alberta man died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road.

Terry Callahan tried to cross University Boulevard by Bel Air Motel in order to reach Wrights Restaurant. That’s when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Callahan did not have insurance, his family is trying to do everything they can to insure that he can get a proper burial.

Terry Callahan’s son, Hugh Callahan, hosted a car wash Sunday afternoon at Advanced Auto Parts in hopes of raising those funds.

Hugh says that his father was a very hard working man and was his biggest role model.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/burial-expenses-for-terry-callahan