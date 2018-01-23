»»FAMILY OF JAMARCUS TEMPLETON SPEAKS OUT AFTER DEADLY HEAD ON COLLISION THAT LEFT 3 DEAD

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating a two car crash that left three people dead near Woodstock Sunday morning.

25 year old Jamarcus Templeton is described as a young man with a big smile and an even bigger personality.

His family says this is something they look forward to seeing and hearing everyday.

This crash happened on Highway 11 near Mile Marker 108, less than one mile North of Woodstock.

Two other people in the second car were also killed in the crash.

‘I lived in a different County so, I was almost the last person to find out, you know a lot of people have police scanners and stuff like that” says Krista Johnson, sister of Jamarcus Templeton.

Johnson says her brother proposed last year.

She says he was ready to be a husband, a father and ready for whatever life had to offer.

“Jamarcus was a very sweet hard working man. He had his life together since he was old enough to have it together. He’s very loveable” says Johnson.

The family confirmed to WVUA 23 News, the other two victims in the deadly crash are Antonio Robinson and Courtney Sanders.

Alabama State Troopers say they are waiting on positive ID from the Department Of Forensic Science.