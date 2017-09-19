»»FAMILY, FRIENDS REMEMBER ANGEL EATON 1 YEAR AFTER HER DEATH

A year after her death, Angel Eaton’s legacy lives on.

on Monday, friends and family gathered around Angel’s grave site, honoring her strength and spirit by releasing balloons on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Angel lost her battle with Ewig’s sarcoma on Sept. 18, 2016, but she lives on through the Angel’s Hope Foundation, which raises money in the hopes of helping others fighting childhood cancer.

“She loved being with those kids,” said Kim Eaton, Angel’s mother. “Even when we was going through treatment she wanted to do something to make them feel better, make them smile. She hated the fact that they were having to go through this.”

Marco’s Pizzeria in Northport donated 20 percent of their proceeds Monday to Angel’s Hope in celebration of her life.

“After meeting Kim and Angel last year before Angel passed away, the impact that she had on people everywhere and how she lived her life so big, I wanted to do something to celebrate her life and legacy,” said Marco’s Co-owner Cynthia Cornman.

If you’d like to donate to Angel’s Hope, visit angelshope.org.