»»FAMILY, FRIENDS MOURNING MAN SLAIN SUNDAY

Murder suspect Dillon Lee is out on bond today after police say he shot and killed Alex Bedwell, 38, at Emory Woods Condos on Sunday.

Bedwell’s family and friends are mourning his loss today in what they’re calling a senseless murder.

Police and family members said the altercation that happened between Bedwell and Lee was over a woman — specifically, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend who was now dating Bedwell.

All three lived within the same apartment complex, and police confirmed there have been multiple problems surrounding their ongoing relationships before the fight that lead to Bedwell’s death.

Jacob Free, Bedwell’s brother, was perhaps the closest person to the victim. They lived together and shared many of the same passions, like working out at the gym and military service.

Free said his brother was an all-around good person who did not deserve to die the way he did.

“No one can spin him in a bad light,” Free said. “He was a great brother. He made me a better person, just being around him the past few years every day.”

Free said Lee had threatened to shoot him and his brother on several occasions.

“I just want him to know that in the end, justice was served,” he said.

Lee is out of jail on a $60,000 bond. This is the first homicide of the year in Tuscaloosa County.

Family members told WVUA 23, Bedwell was just months away from obtaining his degree in Exercise Sports Science. He had aspirations of opened his own gym one day.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Alex’s family with funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here.