»»FAMILY FINALLY LAYING EMMETT KYZER TO REST

Emmett Kyzer went missing a year and a half ago, but now his family can finally lay him to rest.

Kyzer’s body was found by a group of loggers on Ed Stevens Road in March 2017 after he’d gone missing the year before. It took months before he was identified.

Clifford Madison, 53, has been charged with murder in Kyzer’s death. Madison and his girlfriend were living with Kyzer when he went missing.

Funeral services for Kyzer, who was 82 when he died, are happening Tuesday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa (2200 Skyland Blvd. E.). Visitation for the family begins at noon, and the funeral begins at 2 p.m.